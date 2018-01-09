The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A burglar has broken into a house and stolen jewellery from an elderly person's home in Swadlincote.

Police are now appealing for help from the public in a bid to find out who is responsible for breaking into the house in Davis Road when the homeowner was out.

The thief smashed through the back door at around 6.15pm on Saturday, January 6, stealing valuable necklaces, earrings and rings. Details of the raid have been release by to the media today by police.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and might have seen someone acting suspiciously is asked to contact PC Gerrard Collins on non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 18000009084. Information can also be provided by visiting the Contact Us section of Derbyshire Constabulary's website.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.