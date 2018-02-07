Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular outdoor equipment and clothing business once blighted by burglaries has reopened in a new home.

Holts Outdoors has now relocated from its home in Park Road, Newhall, to a new base in Staunton Harold, near Ashby, where owner Paul Gilliver has said the business is going from strength to strength.

Mr Gilliver, who has run Holts Outdoors for three years, previously revealed he was relocating his Newhall store after it was hit by several thefts of thousands of pounds worth of items.

After a sale to mark him leaving the Newhall venue, he switched to the new unit inside Staunton Harold Nurseries and Garden Centre, last weekend.

He said: "It is a great place for walkers and people visiting with more leisure past-times. We have had a lot more people through the door who hopefully will spend with us.

"It has been a bit cold recently but the sun is shining now which makes it a nice place at a garden centre.

"We have Staunton Harold Church here which is owned by the National Trust so we get a lot of people."

Mr Gilliver previously blamed the cost of business rates at his Newhall store coupled with a burglary in March, last year, when £5,000 worth of top name Berghaus and Jack Wolfskin stock were stolen during an early morning raid.

At the time he said extra security was being installed at the premises. He had also pledged to battle on despite the rental costs and the effects of online shopping.

The garden centre is in the walled gardens behind historic Staunton Harold Hall, next to the Ferrers Centre for Arts and Crafts.

The centre has a large selection of retail units and art exhibition studios. h. It is also three miles from Calke Abbey, near Ticknall, all of which Mr Gilliver hopes will bring people into the area and to his firm

The former Holts store in Newhall is currently empty, with new tenants being sought.