A Stapenhill convenience store has suffered extensive damage in an early-morning burglary, according the police.

Staffordshire Police were called to a burglary at 5.25am this morning (Friday, February 16) at McColl’s shop, in Short Street, Stapenhill.

A spokesperson for the force said that shop suffered extensive damage and allege that, during the raid, the offenders stole cigarettes and attempted to steal a cash machine.

Officers have revealed two men have been arrested in connection with the incident. One of the men, who is aged 34 and of no fixed address, was arrested for burglary and taking a vehicle without consent. The second man, aged 33, from Manchester, has been arrested for burglary.