To anyone who sees him little Eylam Carruthers looks any other cheerful toddler - but he is actually fighting a rare bone cancer.

This week the Burton youngster, who is full of smiles and giggles despite his condition, has celebrated his first birthday.

It was just before Christmas last year that Eylam was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma - a rare cancer that attacks his bones and the tissue surrounding them, said his devoted mum Jordanna Coates, 25, of Eton Close, in Horninglow.

Jordanna has this week been sharing her experience of dealing with the situation, which initially left her and the family devastated. But they have rallied and are doing all they can for Eylam as he undergoes chemotherapy.

Less than 30 people are diagnosed with the condition each year, and it usually occurs in teenage years, rather than in babies.

Eylam was diagnosed after numerous doctors appointments for a suspected ear infection. It was discovered that his problems had been caused by cancerous cells.

He is currently undergoing a nine-month course of chemotherapy, but the invasive treatment has left him so poorly he has needed hospital treatment, his mother says.

Jordanna said the diagnosis has been difficult to deal with, but the support she has received from her family and cancer charities has been amazing in helping her with the numerous hospital appointments.

She said: "It was just before Christmas when he was diagnosed. It was devastating.

"I have a great support system though, my family have been amazing and I can't thank them enough for what they have done to help.

"He has been dealing with the chemotherapy really well. It makes him quite poorly, but he still manages to have a smile on his face. The first round we had, he had to go to hospital for four or five days, but he still managed to stay strong.

"In a way, it is good that he is so little really because he doesn't understand what is going on, so he doesn't get upset."

Eylam is Jordanna's only son, and she says he is extremely spoilt by his family and friends, and everyone who meets him adores him, but he's worth it!

Jordanna said: "He's such a wonderful little boy. He's fun, he's sociable and he is really cheeky - he's always running around causing trouble! You really wouldn't be able to tell that he is ill.

"Everyone adores him!"

Jordanna receives support from children cancer charity CLIC Sergent, which helps her to organise and travel to hospital appointments, as well offering her support to talk about the situation.

On Thursday, March 22, he celebrated his first birthday and was treated to a day at soft play by his mum.

The family are also holding a coffee morning at the Stapenhill Institute in Main Street on Saturday, March 24, as a birthday treat. Jordanna is hoping Eylam will be able to make an appearance if he is well enough.

The family are also hoping they will be able to raise money for CLIC Sergent as a thank you for all of the support Jordanna has been given. Everyone is welcome to go along to help the family raise money - and Eylam will be there.

Jordanna's cousin, Lorna Illsley, said: "None of us had even heard of this type of cancer when he was diagnosed.

"My mum holds fund-raising events every year, and this year it just made sense that we do it for Eylam. He's a dear member of our family and he's only a child. We're all trying to do everything we can to help.

"CLIC Sergent has been an amazing support for Jordanna and so we wanted to do something to say thank you."

The coffee morning will feature stalls, a raffle and tombola and freshly made cakes for anybody who comes along between 10am and midday.

What is ewing sarcoma?

Ewing sarcoma is a rare disease in which cancer cells are found in the bone or soft tissue. The most common areas in which it occurs are the legs, arms, pelvis, ribs and spine.

Symptoms of the condition include bone pain, a tender lumps or swelling, a high fever that does not go away and weight loss. Bones affected by the cancer are often weakened and so are more likely to break, and so many people are diagnosed after they have a fracture.

James Ewing was the first person to detect the tumour in the early 20th century, establishing that the disease was separate from lymphoma and other types of known cancer at the time.

What is CLIC Sergent?

The children's cancer charity helps to support families who have received the devastating news their child has cancer.

The charity says 11 children and young people will be told their have cancer, and so CLIC Sargent's specialist care teams step in ready to help, support and guide families during the most difficult period of their lives.

Staff fight tirelessly for youngsters battling with cancer at an individual, local and national level, so they can focus on getting better. They also are there to support bereaved families if the worst happens.