Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton girl has been crowned an international beauty queen after competing in a prestigious pageant in the United States.

Sasha Harris, 21, who usually works as cabin crew, flew to Florida in April to compete in the Miss Majestic International Pageant.

She has been doing pageants for more than 10 years and had already won the title of National Elite Miss 2016, meaning she could represent the UK in the international pageant.

(Image: Mikael Quarter Photography)

She said: "This year's pageant was amazing. It took place over two or three days and we got to go sight seeing and did loads of things. It was so much fun.

"I've been doing it for around 12 years and it's safe to say that I have definitely caught the pageant bug. There are so many fantastic people involved and I love meeting new people who are doing similar things to me."

At the competition, Sasha had to face three rounds in front of the judges. These were an interview about the work she has been doing throughout the year, the fashion round and the ballgown round.

For her interview, amounting to half of her overall mark from the judges, Sasha had plenty to boast about after spending 210 hours volunteering over the previous year. She has volunteered at the Cancer Research shop in Station Street since June 2016 and everyone at the shop was behind her when she took the trip to Florida.

When the girls were called back on stage, Sasha admitted she was extremely nervous waiting to find out if she would be taking home the crown.

She said: "When the runner up was announced I was so happy for her; I ran up to her and hugged her telling her well done. Then I realised that meant I had won; I couldn't believe it.

"I was just standing there in tears; I was so happy. You can see that I was crying in a lot of my crowning photos! It was an insane feeling."

As Miss Majestic International 2017, Sasha also get to promote a platform of her choice. Platforms are something that the beauty queens are very passionate about and want to raise awareness of while they are reigning.

Sasha chose Cancer Research UK and supporting homeless people as her platform, due to the work she does with the charity and hearing about the difficulties faced by homeless people all over the world.

(Image: Mikael Quarter Photography)

Sasha will reign for two years, instead of the usual one, as the pageant will be taking a break next year. In that time, she is hoping to double the amount of volunteering hours she did last year, giving up 420 hours to good causes.

She says she is not sure if she will continue with pageants after her current reign ends, as she has a career change up her sleeve and wants to focus on that for now.

What is Miss Majestic International?

The Majestic International Pageant searches for women all over the world to take part, in the hope of embracing the beauty of all the different cultures in the world.

According to the pageant's website, its goal is to educate young women on how to be victorious when they enter the modern world of work.

It states that the pageant guides them into their future by showing them how to prepare and execute a one-on-one interview, helping contestants to develop and build their self confidence and poise by engaging in public speaking.