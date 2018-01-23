The video will start in 8 Cancel

A church in Burton has been cordoned off by police due to a 'serious incident', it has been confirmed.

A large police presence is at the scene outside All Saints Church, in Branston Road, as an investigation is launched.

A spokesman at the scene for Staffordshire Police, said: "There has been a serious incident and we have set up a cordon to preserve any evidence that there may be.

"Enquiries are ongoing and the forensic team is on its way to conduct further investigations. We have been on the scene since 7am and the staff at the church have been really cooperative and helpful.”