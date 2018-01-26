Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton and South Derbyshire could be hotter than Majorca over the weekend as a plume of African air will send Britain's temperatures soaring.

The plume will see temperatures rise up to 5C above the average for the time of year; towards the mid-teens over the weekend as the mild air sweeps across the Atlantic.

In Burton and south Derbyshire, temperatures could hit 11C on Saturday and rise even further to 13C on Sunday, more than 5C above the average temperature for this time of year.

However, it may not be perfect sunbathing weather as there won't be much sun breaking through the cloud on Saturday, but Sunday will feel much milder with sunny spells throughout the day.

Majorca hits an average temperature of 29C in July, making it a popular holiday destination for Brits, and flights going out from nearby East Midlands Airport makes it ideal for people from Burton and South Derbyshire.

Forecaster Hannah Findley, from The Weather Channel , said: "Over the weekend and into the early part of next week, temperatures in the UK are set to rise sharply after a warm front crosses on Saturday and peaks on Sunday.

"This is due to a south-westerly flow bringing in warm, Iberian and North African air masses. Temperatures could be more than 5C above normal for the time of year.

"It will feel mild across much of Europe due to the warm source of air.

"Some parts of southern Spain, Portugal and Italy could nudge 20C."