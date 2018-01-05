The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Golf Club has been granted permission for a major programme of work, according to plans submitted to South Derbyshire District Council:

Burton On Trent Golf Club, Ashby Road East, Bretby - refurbishment of the existing members clubhouse to include a spike terrace at first floor level, a new pitched roof over existing roof dormer to accommodate a lift to first floor access, new stair enclosure to include access to first floor and replacement of existing windows at first floor level and creation of feature glazed gable – approved.

Rinkway Business Park, Unit 11 Rink Drive, Swadlincote - the erection of three fascia illuminated signs using existing lighting, hoardings fitted to existing railing along with reception and parking sign fitted to the building – approved.

Crosses Farm, Lullington Road, Coton in the Elms - the siting of a motorhome/mobile home – approved.

Tetron Point, William Nadin Way, Swadlincote - variation of conditions 4, 5 and 6 of planning permission ref: 9/2017/0390 (relating to the erection of a warehouse (use class b1, b2 and b8) with associated infrastructure) – not pursued.

Land at Valley Road, Overseal - variation of condition 18 of planning permission ref: 9/2014/0431 (relating to the provision of affordable housing on the site for the erection of residential development of 64 units with access) – approved.

150 Oversetts Road, Newhall - erection of a pair of semi-detached houses to rear of property and first floor bathroom extension to existing property – refused.

21 Linton Road, Castle Gresley - outline application (all matters to be reserved) for the residential development of a two bedroom bungalow – approved.

Lodge Hill Farm, unnamed road leading from Longford Lane To Barton Hall, Church Broughton - change of use of barns from agricultural to six homes with the provision of two car barns for parking facilities and associated landscaping works. An additional car barn is proposed for the farmhouse – approved.