Travel time of 70 minutes on the M1
Those travelling on the M1 northbound close to East Midlands airport should now expect a travel time of around 70 minutes.
This is because of an accident between a lorry and a car, closing two lanes on the road and causing queuing traffic, according to traffic monitoring website, Inrix.
The first two lanes of the four are closed, between junction 24A for the A50 and junction 25 for Brian Clough Way.
Accident causing delays on M1
Delays have been reported on the M1 northbound close to East Midlands airport after an accident.
Two lanes have been closed between junction 24 and junction 25 of the carriageway.
Traffic is queuing but one lane is still open.
Delays on major routes heading in to Burton
People heading in to Burton are warned to expect some delays as people make their way in to the centre.
Reports are coming in of tailbacks in Derby Road and Worthington Way and drivers are urged to allow extra time for their journey.
Delays reported in Shobnall Road, Burton
Drivers are warned of major delays in Shobnall Road, Burton, this morning.
Witnesses have said that motorists have been seen turning around in a bid to get themselves out of the standing traffic.
We do not know the cause of the delay at this time.
Delays in some areas of Burton as people head to work
People heading in to Burton are warned to expect some delays as commuters make their way through early morning traffic.
Traffic is now building up in Horninglow Road and Bridge Street, in Burton, between Derby Street and Stapenhill Road. According to traffic and travel website Inrix, traffic is moving well.
Traffic building up in Burton
Commuters making their way in to Burton this morning are being warned of some delays.
Traffic is now queuing up on the A444 Stanton Road northbound, in Stapenhill, before St Peter’s Bridge.
Drivers are urged to allow extra time for their journey.
Allow extra time for your journey if heading to Derby or Nottingham
Roadworks on the M1 in Derbyshire are adding nearly 30 minutes to some journeys this morning.
The southbound carriageway is currently experiencing delays due to the roadworks at J25 A52 for Nottingham and Derby. According to traffic and travel website Inrix, the problem is currently adding 24 minutes travel time.
Delays on the M1 near to East Midlands Airport this morning
Drivers heading on the M1 this morning are being warned to expect some delays near to East Midlands Airport.
Roadworks are causing problems on the northbound carriageway in Leicestershire at J23A A42 for the airport but traffic is currently moving well, according to traffic and travel website Inrix.
There are further delays on the A453 Lockington on the southbound carriageway in Leicestershire. There are reports of very slow traffic at J24/ A6/ A50 for Kegworth and East Midlands Airport.
Slow traffic is also causing problems on the eastbound carriageway of the A50 in Lockington at J24A for Derby, Stoke and East Midlands Airport.
Bright and cloudy but it will stay mostly dry
Good morning
Some good news today when it comes to the weather as we are set to experience some sunny spells and cloudy intervals. It will remain dry throughout most of the day but there is a possibility of a few showers.
The temperature today will reach highs of 9C and lows of 7C so it will start to feel a bit warmer.