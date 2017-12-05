Welcome to the rolling news live blog where you'll find all the latest news and traffic, travel, sport and weather updates for Burton and the surrounding area.
Accident on the A38 causing delays between Burton and Lichfield
An accident involving two cars is causing major delays on the A38 this morning.
Very slow traffic in South Derbyshire
Slow move traffic is causing delays for drivers in Willington.
According to traffic and travel website Inrix, there are delays on the B5008 Repton Road in both directions around Bargate Lane.
Traffic is starting to build up for those heading in to Burton
Traffic is starting to build up on major routes heading in to the town.
Delays are being reported on the A444 Stanton Road, in Stapenhill, before St Peter’s Bridge. According to traffic and travel website Inrix, the traffic is busy but moving.
Heavy traffic has also been reported in Horninglow Road and Bridge Street between Derby Street and Stapenhill Road but it is currently moving well.
Roadworks adding time to journeys on the M1
Roadworks are causing problems for those heading on the M1 to Nottingham or Derby this morning.
There are delays on the southbound carriageway in Derbyshire with travel time currently at around 13 minutes.
Queuing traffic causing delays near to East Midlands Airport
People heading to East Midlands Airport are being warned to expect some delays on major routes surrounding the area.
There is currently queuing traffic on the A50 Derby southern bypass on the eastbound carriageway at the M1 at J24 for Derby, Stoke and East Midlands Airport.
There are also delays on the A453 Remembrance Way at Kegworth in Nottinghamshire on the southbound carriageway. This is causing problems between Kegworth Road and the M1 J24, A6 and A50 for Kegworth and East Midlands Airport.
Delays on the A50 this morning
Drivers heading on the A50 are urged to allow a little more time for their journey.
There is currently very slow moving traffic on the eastbound carriageway of the A50 in Uttoxeter. Motorists are experiencing problems around the B5030 Ashbourne Road at the Little Chef roundabout.
Good morning
It is set to be a cloudy day today but there is still likely to be some glimmers of sunshine to brighten up the day. It is most going to be dry with the chance of the odd light rain shower.
As we head in to the evening it is going to be mostly dry and cloudy with the risk of the odd shower. By dawn it will turn breezy without frost.
Temperatures today will reach highs of 8C and lows of 7C.