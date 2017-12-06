Welcome to the rolling news live blog where you'll find all the latest news and traffic, travel, sport and weather updates for Burton and the surrounding area.
One person taken to hospital after collision on the A38
One person has been taken to hospital after a four-vehicle collision on the A38 this morning.
The accident occurred on the northbound carriageway of the A38 and has caused tailbacks across the town.
An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 7.29am on December 6 from our colleagues in the police force requesting medical assistance at a four-vehicle road traffic collision on the A38 northbound near the A5121 junction.
“We sent a paramedic in an ambulance car and a crewed ambulance, and we took one patient to Royal Derby Hospital.”
A38 reopens after four-vehicle collision
All lane have now been reopened on the A38 after a four-vehicle collision near Burton. According to traffic and travel website Inrix, the closure of the main carriageway was lifted at 10.05am. However, there is still some congestion in Burton as a result.
Diversion in place after four vehicle on the A38 near Burton
Traffic is being diverted away from a four-car collision on the A38 near Burton.
The accident, which was reported at 7.30am today, is causing long delays across the town with congestion on A5121 Derby Road to B5018 Hawkins Lane, Princess Way and Wetmore Road and on A38 to B5016 for Barton under Needwood and Walton on Trent.
The main carriageway is currently closed with a diversion in place with the exit and entry slip roads.
Driver's view of the collision on the A38
A driver’s view of the traffic after a multi-vehicle collision on the A38 near Clay Mills.
Highways England reporting five vehicles are involved in A38 collision
Highways England are now reporting that five vehicles are involved in the collision on the A38 for Clay Mills.
Drivers warned of traffic in Burton due to accident on A38
Traffic is building up in Burton due to the accident on the A38.
A38: Police alerted to the crash at 7.30am
Staffordshire Police said they were alerted to the accident on the A38 at Clay Mills at 7.30am by a GPS system in one of the cars involved. The force said that both lanes are blocked but the slip road remains open.
Emergency services have tweeted about the crash:
Major accident on the A38 this morning
Four cars involved in a major accident near Burton this morning. Find out more here.
Heavier than normal traffic on the A38 near Burton
Drivers heading in to Burton are warned of heavy traffic in Stretton.
According to traffic and travel website Inrix, there is heavier than normal traffic on the A38 northbound at the A5121 Clays Mills with queuing traffic.
There are currently no incidents to report causing the delays.
Roadworks causing problems for those heading to Nottingham and Derby
Roadworks on the M1 in Derbyshire are causing problems this morning.
Drivers are warned that 14 minutes will now be added to their travel time due to the work being carried out on the southbound carriageway. This is causing delays at J25 A52 for Nottingham and Derby.
Delays for drivers heading towards East Midlands Airport
Drivers heading towards East Midlands Airport this morning are warned to expect delays.
There is currently slow traffic on the A50 Southern Bypass on the eastbound carriageway at the M1 J24A for Derby, Stoke and the airport.
Queuing traffic has also been reported on the A453 Remembrance Way on the southbound carriageway heading towards the M1.
Drivers are experiencing delays between Kegworth Road and the M1 J24/A6/A50 for Kegworth and East Midlands Airport.
Slow moving traffic on the A50 at Uttoxeter
Those heading on the A50 this morning in East Staffordshire are urged to allow a little extra time for their journey.
There is slow moving traffic on the eastbound carriageway in Uttoxeter. According to traffic and travel website Inrix, the delays are around the B5030 Ashbourne Road at the Little Chef roundabout.
Good morning
Wrap up warm today as it is set to be a windy one but forecasters have predicted it will still be mild. It will be cloudy throughout the day with a few brighter spells and the chance of rain.
As we head in to the evening it will remain windy and mild with outbreaks of rain. This will turn heavy and persistent towards dawn. Temperatures today will reach highs 10C and lows of 8C.