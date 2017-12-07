Welcome to the rolling news live blog where you'll find all the latest news and traffic, travel, sport and weather updates for Burton and the surrounding area.
If it's happening, you'll hear it here first.
If it's happening in the wider world and we think you'll be interested, this is where you will find it.
We will keep you up to date on all you need to know.
We're hoping you can be our eyes and ears in your own communities so if you spot something going on you can email reporter Jenny Moody at editorial@burtonmail.co.uk or call us on 01283 245019.
Congestion in Stanton by Bridge
Very slow traffic is causing delays in Stanton by Bridge this morning.
There are delays on the A514 in both directions around the B587 with congestion to the A5132 Barrow Lane.
Traffic building up heading in to Burton
Traffic is starting to build up for those heading in to Burton this morning.
According to traffic and travel website Inrix, there is heavy traffic on the A444 Stanton Road, in Stapenhill, heading northbound before St Peter’s Bridge.
Horninglow Road and Bridge Street, in Burton, are also busy between Derby Street and Stapenhill Road with travel time currently around four minutes.
The A511 Ashby Road, in Winshill, is busy before Stapenhill Road but traffic is moving.
Delays on the A38 due to broken down vehicle
A broken down vehicle is causing delays on the A38 this morning near Burton.
Drivers are experiencing delays on the southbound carriageway near Barton under Needwood as the vehicle has broken down between the B5016 for Barton and Walton and Dogshead Lane at the Catholme turn off.
This is causing congestion to the Branston interchange as there is queuing traffic with the road being partially blocked. Emergency services are on the scene and travel time is currently around 15 minutes.
What the weather has in store for us today
It may be a wet and cloudy start to the day but forecasters predict that will soon clear up so that drier, brighter and colder conditions will develop.
There will be snow showers in some parts of the region as we head in to the evening with strong northwesterly winds.
More snow is predicted to fall through the evening and overnight which could mean we wake up to a blanket of snow in the morning. However, be warned that this could become icy by the morning.
Temperatures today will reach highs of 8C and lows of 4C.
Accident on the M1 is causing delays of more than an hour this morning
Good morning
An accident on the M1 is causing major delays on the roads this morning.
Find out more here.