Highway England has released some useful advice
Staffordshire County Council's gritting lorries are ready
M1 is now fully open after accident
The M1 is now fully open after a multi-vehicle accident this morning.
The southbound carriageway in Derbyshire was closed between J29 A617 / A6175 for Chesterfield and Mansfield and J28 A38 for Alfreton and Mansfield.
Traffic has now returned to normal.
Gritters have been out in force overnight
Top tips to stay safe on the roads
These are the East Midlands Ambulance Service’s 10 top tips for avoiding accidents in snowy conditions:
1. Don’t put yourself or others at risk by rushing – nothing is more important than your life or health, so take your time when driving in poor weather conditions.
2. When driving, keep a good distance between you and the vehicle in front.
3. Put your vehicle lights on in poor conditions.
4.Make sure your windscreen is fully clear of ice and snow before setting off
5.Regularly check the condition of your vehicle, particularly your tyres. They need at least 3mm of tread.
6.Plan your route and stay on major roads as much as possible if it is icy.
7.Keep a blanket, sturdy boots, some water and food in the car in case of breakdown or emergency.
8.If your vehicle begins to aquaplane in heavy rain, take your foot off the accelerator and slow down.
9.Do not try to drive through puddles deeper than the bottom of your car doors.
10.Keep an eye on the weather reports and during extreme weather please listen to advice to only travel when necessary
Roads have been closed overnight as snow showers hit the region
It is set to be a very cold and windy day which will be scattered with snow showers and feel bitterly icy.
As we head in to the evening it will be another cold night with widespread frost.
The snow showers will continue with some snow already lying on the ground.
In Derbyshire three roads closed overnight.
The A57 Snake Pass remains closed But the A537 Cat and Fiddle and the A53 Leek Road have been reopened.
The Met Office’s yellow warning for today
The yellow area indicates where the Met Office has issued their yellow warning for snow and ice today
Delays on the A50 at Uttoxeter
Drivers heading of the A50 in Uttoxeter are warned of slow traffic this morning.
According to traffic and travel website Inrix, traffic is moving slowly on the eastbound carriageway around the B5030 Ashbourne Road, at the Little Chef roundabout.
Traffic building up heading to Burton
Traffic is building up for commuters heading in to Burton this morning.
Motorists are warned of the usual slow traffic heading northbound on the A444 Stanton Road in Stapenhill before St Peter’s Bridge.
Horninglow Road and Bridge Street, in Burton, are also busy between Derby Street and Stapenhill Road. Travel time is currently around eight minutes.
Delays on the roads near East Midlands Airport
Those heading towards East Midlands Airport are warned to allow a little extra time for their journey.
There is queuing traffic heading towards the M1 on the southbound carriageway of the A452 Remembrance Way in Kegworth. This is between Kegworth Road and the M1 J24/ A6 / A50 for Kegworth and East Midlands Airport.
Multi-vehicle accident on M1 is causing delays this morning
Good morning
Drivers heading on the M1 are warned of a multi-vehicle accident causing delays this morning.
According to travel and traffic website Inrix, there are delays on the southbound carriageway of the M1 between J29 A617 / A5175 for Chesterfield and Mandsfield and J28 A38 for Alfreton and Mansfield due to the accident.
One lane of four has been closed and there is queuing traffic. Travel time is currently around 30 minutes.