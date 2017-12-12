Welcome to the rolling news live blog where you'll find all the latest news and traffic, travel, sport and weather updates for Burton and the surrounding area.
If it's happening, you'll hear it here first.
If it's happening in the wider world and we think you'll be interested, this is where you will find it.
We will keep you up to date on all you need to know.
We're hoping you can be our eyes and ears in your own communities so if you spot something going on you can email reporter Helen Kreft at editorial@burtonmail.co.uk or call us on 01283 245032.
Derbyshire Police tweet
Derbyshire Police has tweeted about the incident
Gas company blocks road as it works on gas leak
Gas company Cadent are currently at the scene blocking the road between Willington and the new Peacehaven Meadow estate.
A Cadent employee at the scene said: “We’ve been working on the gas leak since the early hours of this morning. I don’t know how long it is going to take to fix it but the road is closed for the moment.”
The latest from the scene
Road closed near Willington
The B5008 Etwall Road near Willington is closed in both directions this morning between the A5132 The Green and the A38/A50 Toyota Island.
This is due to a gas leak, according to traffic information company Inrix.