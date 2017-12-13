Welcome to the rolling news live blog where you'll find all the latest news and traffic, travel, sport and weather updates for Burton and the surrounding area.
If it's happening, you'll hear it here first.
If it's happening in the wider world and we think you'll be interested, this is where you will find it.
We will keep you up to date on all you need to know.
We're hoping you can be our eyes and ears in your own communities so if you spot something going on you can email reporter Helen Kreft at editorial@burtonmail.co.uk or call us on 01283 245032.
Vehicles on A38 awaiting recovery
Traffic and travel information website Inrix has reported that the A38 southbound between B5016 Barton-under-Needwood/Walton-on-Trent turn off and A513 ( Alrewas/ Tamworth turn off was blocked until around 7.40am. Vehicles are awaiting recovery and this is affecting traffic between Burton-upon-Trent and Lichfield
Hartshorne road shut due to last night's accident
Manchester Lane in Hartshorne is also closed in both directions between Heath Lane and A514 Main Street due to icy roads.
A van overturned in icy conditions blocking the road last night.
One lane of A42 blocked due to accident
An accident has been reported on the A42 southbound
Traffic and travel information website Inrix is reporting that an accident has occurred between J11 A42 at Burton and J10 A5 at Tamworth
One lane on the sounthbound carriageway is closed and slow traffic is reported.
Map reports congestion due to accident on A38
Congestion is being reported near Burton following the incident
Reports of accident on A38 at Barton under Needwood
Two vehicles are involved in an accident on the A38 near Barton under Needwood as queuing traffic is reported.
Traffic and travel information website Inrix has reported that the A38 southbound between B5016 Barton-Under-Needwood/Walton-On-Trent turn off and A513 (Alrewas/Tamworth turn off is blocked.
The accident is currently affecting traffic between Burton and Tamworth