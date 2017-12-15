Welcome to the rolling news live blog where you'll find all the latest news and traffic, travel, sport and weather updates for Burton and the surrounding area.
Road expected to clear in an hour
Traffic England is reporting that normal road conditions are expected between 8.15am and 8.30am.
It also says that there are delays of 20 minutes on the road due to one lane being closed.
Live maps shows congestion
The red line indicates slow traffic on the A38
Highways England Tweet
A Tweet from Highways England
A38 near Burton closed due to overturned car
One lane on the A38 is closed due to an overturned car, it has been confirmed.
The A38 northbound between the A5121 (Branston Interchange) and A5121 (Clay Mills) is blocked due to the overturned vehicle, traffic and travel information website Inrix has reported.
There is queuing traffic and lane two (of two) is closed. A rolling road block was in place briefly and this is causing difficulty for traffic heading toward Derby.