Welcome to the rolling news live blog where you'll find all the latest news and traffic, travel, sport and weather updates for Burton and the surrounding area.
If it's happening, you'll hear it here first.
If it's happening in the wider world and we think you'll be interested, this is where you will find it.
We will keep you up to date on all you need to know.
We're hoping you can be our eyes and ears in your own communities so if you spot something going on you can email reporter Helen Kreft at helen.kreft@burtonmail.co.uk or call us on 01283 245032.
Severe weather in the north of the county
Yellow weather warning still in place
The region is still the subject of a yellow weather warning until at least 11am today. The Met Office warns: “There will probably be icy stretches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths with some slippery surfaces likely.”
Today, temperatures are likely to reach a high of 4C – the warmest in a week, with a low of 1C. On Friday, the forecast is sunny with a high of 5C and a low of -1C.
Slow traffic on the A511 and A444 due to snow
Traffic and travel information website Inrix is reporting slow traffic on main roads such as the A511 and A444. So far, expected travel time is an extra five minutes but this could rise throughout the morning.
Jack-knifed lorry closes road
Further north in Derbyshire, a jack-knifed lorry made this road impassable.
A tweet from Peak 4X4 said: “This is currently blocking the A515 at sternlow moor. Impassable. DO NOT USE THIS ROAD. Cars helped on their way
Police reveal latest on road closures
Derbyshire Police has given the latest information on the roads across the county.
Roads Update: A57 Snake Pass remains closed, A6024 Glossop-Holmfirth-open, A628 Woodhead Pass-open, A624 Chapel-Glossop-open, A515 Ashbourne-open, A623 Calver-Chapel-open, A6-Buxton-open, A511 Swadlincote-open. There is snow/slush still on the roads so please watch your speeds.
Live map reveals extent of road problems
The latest live maps are revealing the roads heavily affected by the severe weather. As can be seen, there is slow traffic along the majority of the A511.
First victims of overnight snowfall
Police are reminding drivers to drive only to the weather conditions, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit’s Twitter feed posted several images of the latest collision caused by bad weather.
It said: “A50 Doveridge. A reminder to please drive to the weather and road conditions. Corsa driver lost control and span from lane 2 to 1 then under this LGV Trailer. Minor injuries only. Pure luck this was not a fatal. #DriveToArrive”
Road closure announced
One of the first roads to close is Wood Lane, in Newhall, as reports of abandoned and skidding vehicles are revealed.
Wood Lane is closed between between Yewtree Road / Bretby Road and A511 Ashby Road East. This is due to snow.
Bus route 8 will divert via Park Road to the A444.
Midland Classic reveals abandoned vehicles causing problems on roads
Bus firm is releasing up to date information as its drivers struggle through three inches of snow as some roads remain closed.
A message to its passengers from the service said: “Following the unexpected snowfall it appears little, if any, gritting has taken place. we are sending buses out, but will only be finding the state of the roads as we get out there, there is also a large problem with vehicles abandoned overnight causing obstructions. So far, we have identified the following:
Wood Lane in Newhall is closed : Routes 9/19 and 8 will divert via Park Road to the A444 then to Burton. Route 8 will then run from the A444 along Stapenhill Road, Ashby Road and down through Winshill
The state of the roads in Brizlincote Valley mean that routes 9, 19 will not be able to get through there
Route 8 will not be serving Springfield Road, Lime Tree Avenue or the Elmsleigh Drive loop so will run via Darklands road and Newhall High Street to 4 Lane Ends
We’ll advise more as we find out.....”
The first schools announce closure
St Modwens Primary School in Burton is among the first to report its closure due to last night’s snowfall