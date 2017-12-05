The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It is feared that doner kebabs could be banned under proposed new EU rules.

Research has found that the phosphates used in the meat can be linked to heart disease.

Health regulators in the EU are now trying to ban it.

But takeaway restaurant owners claim this additive is needed to give the kebab its unique taste.

They have accused the EU of double standards as some sausages contain the same phosphates it plans to ban.

"If the European Parliament gets its way, this would be the death sentence for the entire doner kebab industry in the European Union," said Kenan Koyuncu of the German Association of Doner Kebab Producers.

Renate Sommer, a member of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party, wrote on Facebook that "a ban of the phosphate addition would be the end of doner production and would lead to the loss of thousands of jobs."

The kebab issue came up when the EU Commission proposed to officially authorize the use of phosphates in the lamb, mutton, beef or veal that goes onto a shop spit.

The study is set to release its findings next year.

The doner sandwich is in fact a recent European interpretation of the Turkish roast classic which was introduced to Germany by immigrants from Turkey.

A version of this article first appeared on DevonLive .