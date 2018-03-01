The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 20-year-old man has avoided an immediate jail sentence after he admitted assaulting a female.

Henry Parkhurst, of Metcalfe Close, Burton, recently appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court.

He admitted assaulting a female in Burton on September 28.

He also admitted destroying a bathroom door belonging to the same victim and breaching a conditional discharge.

The conditional discharge was imposed in June 2017 for two counts of assault.

Parkhurst has was given a 26-week jail sentence, suspended for 24 months.

He has been ordered to complete a rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also made the subject of a restraining order not to contact the victim.

He was ordered to pay £250 compensation, £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Other cases dealt with at the court

Criminal damage

A man has admitted criminal damage. Asad Malik, 32, of Shobnall Street, Burton, admitted damaging a mobile phone belonging to a woman in Burton on August 29.

He has been made the subject of a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 court costs with a £20 victim surcharge.

Taxi damage

A man has admitted causing damage to a taxi door. Lyndon Slater, 20, of Pennycroft Road, Uttoxeter, admitted damaging an internal door in Uttoxeter belonging to Uttoxeter Taxis on September 16. He also admitted assaulting a man in Burton on September 16.

He has been made the subject of an eight-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 court costs, a £20 victim surcharge and £350 compensation.

Knife possession

A man admitted possession of a knife in a public place. Gary Ross, 26, of Oxford Street, Church Gresley, admitted committing the offence in Swadlincote on November 19.

He has been made the subject of a 12-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, and a 16-week curfew. He has been ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Thief

A woman has admitted theft. Sarah Alderson, 32, of Aviation Lane, Burton, admitted stealing a tyre-fitting machine worth £89 in Staffordshire on July 31.

She has been fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Serious assaults

A man has admitted assault. Jancis Lacplesis, 51, of Derby Street, Burton, admitted assaulting a male and a female in Burton on October 16. He also admitted damaging a car door panel belonging to another male in Burton on October 16 and failing to attend court on December 28.

He has been made the subject of a six-week jail sentence suspended for 12 months. Magistrates said the offence was serious and involved assaults on paramedics trying to do their jobs. He was ordered to pay £290 compensation and ordered to complete alcohol treatment requirements.