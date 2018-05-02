The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Another man has been arrested in Burton over an alleged prostitution and human trafficking ring.

Derbyshire police said officers involved in the investigation arrested a 55-year-old man at a flat in Burton, yesterday, Tuesday, May 1 in connection with the case.

The man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the acquisition and retention of criminal property.

He has been released under investigation while inquiries continue, said a police spokesman.

Three men have already appeared at court, charged with conspiracy to traffic a person with a view to sexually exploiting them and controlling a brothel for the purpose of prostitution.

They are Geza Horvath, 32, of Station Court, Burton, Daniel Zemencsik, 27, of Uttoxeter New Road, Derby, and Laszlo Balogh, 58, of Hawkins Lane, Burton.

This latest arrest is part of an ongoing operation which saw officers execute warrants at Uttoxeter New Road, Derby, Violet Street, Normanton and Station Court, Burton, on Tuesday, April 17.

During the operation, officers said five women were found at the two Derby houses who are thought to be victims of trafficking.