A 33-year-old man has admitted a string of offences including assault and damaging a police cell.

Russell Daubney, 33, of Shannon Approach, Burton, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court to admit assaulting a man in Burton on September 18.

He also admitted damaging a police cell on September 19, breaching a conditional discharge and damaging the ground-floor window of a property in Shannon Approach, Burton, belonging to Waterloo Housing on September 27.

He also admitted damaging a glass vase belonging to the Tame Otter pub, in Hopwas, on September 29.

He has been made the subject of a 12-month community order with 100 hours unpaid work. He has also been ordered to pay £650 compensation plus £100 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Other criminals in court

Michelle Walker, 48, of Hawfield Lane, Burton, admitted assaulting a police officer in the execution of her duty in Burton on October 8.

She has been made the subject of an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £300 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Yvonne Hemans, 52, of Acacia Avenue, Midway, admitted driving an Ford Mondeo in John Street, Swadlincote, on September 12, otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance. She also admitted obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty.

She has been made the subject of a three-month community order with a three-month curfew.

She has been fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge. Her licence was endorsed with eight points.

Zoe Gaywood, 42, of Belvoir Crescent, Newhall, admitted assaulting a woman causing her actual bodily harm in Derby on October 19.

She has been made the subject of a 16-week jail sentence suspended for 12 months because it was an unprovoked assault and spitting was involved.

She was ordered to pay £200 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge.