A 35-year-old man has been arrested in Burton on suspicion of theft from a store this afternoon.

Officers from Staffordshire Police were spotted in High Street and Station Street in Burton town centre today at around 1pm.

The man was arrested at the scene and is currently in police custody while investigations are carried out.

A spokesman from Staffordshire Police said: "A 35-year-old Burton man was been arrested in the town on suspicion of theft from Peacocks.

"Officers were at the scene at around 1pm this afternoon and the man is in police custody."

