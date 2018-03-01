Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton man has admitted failing to provide a breath specimen and assaulting a police officer.

Mohammed Ali, 24, of Derby Road, Burton, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court, to admit failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required by police, in Burton, on December 11. He also admitted assaulting a police officer in Burton and driving without insurance on December 10.

He has been made the subject of a four-month community order with a 16 week curfew. He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge. He has been banned from driving for four years.

Mihails Lacis , 44, of Oak Street, Burton, admitted possession of a quantity of Class A drug diamorphine in Burton on January 1.

He has been made the subject of a 12-month conditional discharge. He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Ryan Kimberley , 22, of no fixed address, admitted assaulting a female in Stoke on November 11. He also admitted destroying a window of a home in Ford Street, Burton, belonging to Trent and Dove Housing, on December 1.

He has been jailed for 26 weeks concurrent to sentence already being served. He was ordered to abide by a restraining order to keep away from the victim for a year. He was ordered to pay £300 compensation.

Dorel Moldovanu , 33 of Wetmore Road, Burton, admitted driving a Ford Mondeo in Derby Street, Burton, on December 10 with 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He has been fined £280 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He has been banned from driving for 12 months.

Kelvin Little , 33 of Alexander Road, Burton, admitted stealing a leg of lamb worth £18 from Sainsbury’s, in Union Street, Burton, on October 18. He has also admitted failing to attend court on January 8.

He has been fined £120 and ordered to pay £18 compensation, £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.