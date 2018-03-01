Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton man has admitted stealing two kayaks worth £300. Paul Wilkes, 44, of Meadow Road, Burton, admitted stealing the two kayaks from a man in Swadlincote on January 10. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence.

He has been made the subject of a four-week community order with a four-week curfew. He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Grzegorz Lecki, 36, of Swadlincote Road, Woodville, admitted using a vehicle without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence in Woodhouse Street, Swadlincote, on September 18.

He has been fined £265 and ordered to pay £85 court costs with a £30 victim surcharge. His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

Przemyslaw Makowski, 35, of Blythfield, Burton, has been found guilty of driving a Renault on the A38 southbound at Willington, exceeding the 70mph limit by driving at 95mph on July 31.

He has been fined £440 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £44 victim surcharge. His driving licence was endorsed with five points.

Christopher Brigden, 28, of The Bridge, Milford, Belper, admitted driving a vehicle in Scaddows Lane, Ticknall, on June 1, without due care and attention. He also admitted failing to report an accident to police within 24 hours, and failing to stop.

He has been made the subject of a 12-month community order with 100 hours unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six points.

Daniel Jollands, 31, of Myers Close, Charlton, Banbury, admitted resisting a police officer in the execution of her duty, in Princess Close, Woodville, on October 13.

He has been fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Zsanett Karaszi, 35, of Ash Street, Burton, admitted assaulting a female and two police officers, in Burton on October 30.

She has been made the subject of a 14-week jail sentence suspended for 12 months because it was offences on public officials trying to do their job. She was ordered to pay £300 compensation, £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.