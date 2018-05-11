The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 40-year-old Burton man was caught brandishing a meat cleaver in a public place, a court has heard.

Piotr Wieczerzynski, of Ordish Street, Burton, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court where he admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Burton on March 14.

He also admitted possession of a meat cleaver in East Street, Winshill, on March 14.

He has been made the subject of a 12 month community order with 140 hours unpaid work.

He was also made the subject of a three-year restraining order, and was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

(Image: Getty)

Other criminals to appear in court

Rachael Nash , 44, of Winslow Green, Chaddesden.

Admitted stealing toys worth £104.19 from The Entertainer, Burton, on November 4.

Made the subject of a 10 week prison sentence suspended for 12 months,

Ordered to pay £52.10 compensation.

Terence Burns , 35, of Stanton Road, Stapenhill.

Admitted possession of two wraps of diamorphine and a quantity of cannabis resin in Burton on September 4.

Fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Mudassar Ahmed , 30, of Anglesey Road, Burton.

Found guilty of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a hockey stick, in Branston Road, Burton, on June 19.

Also found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Made the subject of a 12 month community order with 180 hours unpaid work

Ordered to pay £350 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Owais Khan , 24, of Anglesey Road, Branston.

Admitted intentionally damaging a BMW in Burton on June 19.

Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, in Burton, on the same day.

Made the subject of a 12 month community order with 180 hours unpaid work.

Ordered to pay £50 compensation, £350 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.