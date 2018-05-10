A 28-year-old Burton man has appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court after attacking a convenience store in Stapenhill.
Liam Kemp, of Clifton Way, Burton, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court to admit criminal damage.
He admitted intentionally damaging a window pane on March 16, belonging to McColls, in Short Street, Stapenhill. He admitted failing to attend court on April 23.
Kemp has been made the subject of a 12 month conditional discharge. He was also ordered to pay £800 compensation, £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.
Other criminals to appear in court
Thomas Hill , 23, of Park Road, Newhall.
Found guilty of driving a Mercedes van in Main Street, Repton, on January 16, while using a mobile phone.
Fined £220, and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.
Licence endorsed with six points.
Neil Steward , 47, of Springwood Farm Road, Midway.
Admitted driving a Ford Fiesta without insurance in Union Street, Swadlincote, on October 26.
Fined £576, and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £57 victim surcharge.
Licence endorsed with six points.
Kia Archer , 33, of Mistletoe Drive, Woodville.
Admitted breaching a community order by failing to report to probation.
Admitted stealing household goods and food worth £30 from the Co-op, in Overseal, on March 4.
Also admitted stealing food and household goods worth £400.43 from Tesco, in Derby, on February 10.
Jailed for 26 weeks because of her breach and she has a flagrant disregard for people and their property.
Ordered to pay £15 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge.