A beauty spot has been given a cash boost thanks to a Burton Muslim association following a walk aimed at promoting peace among communities.

Staffordshire Wildlife Trust received the cheque from The Burton Chapter of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association (AMEA Burton) at Branston Leas Woods which raised the money from last year’s Charity Walk for Peace which took place in London.

A cheque for £1,000 was officially presented to the charity at the Branston Leas site – where members from AMEA Burton came out in force to help in its tree planting initiative.

Branston Leas Woods, in Branston, is the latest project in the partnership between housing developer St Modwen and The Woodland Trust which aims to leave a lasting legacy across the UK. In 2012, St Modwen’s historic North Park at its Trentham Estate in North Staffordshire became one of The Woodland Trusts’ 60 Diamond Woods across the country, marking Queen Elizabeth II’s 60 years on the throne.

AMEA Burton has helped in numerous community events including cleaning the local environment, tree planting, feeding the homeless and has helped locally to raise money and support local charities.

Aamir Sikander, the regional charities co-ordinator at AMEA, said: "Planting trees is a very important service to humanity. AMEA UK through its local chapters help plant hundreds of thousands of trees across the UK through similar initiatives to help the environment and add natural lasting beauty to the surrounding areas.

"As Muslims, tree planting is a very important part of our faith. The founder of Islam, the Holy Prophet Muhammad said that if a Muslim plants a tree and a person or animal benefits from it, it is counted as an act of charity for the planter."

Peter Rudd, development director at St Modwen, said: "We are very passionate about Branston Leas Woods and ensuring it’s a real asset to the area and the people that reside nearby. It’s wonderful to see community groups supporting Staffordshire Wildlife Trust and helping to further our joint mission to create a safe space for local wildlife."

Branston Leas Woods will complement St Modwen’s 175 acre Branston Leas regeneration scheme which is transforming land south of Branston into new housing, employment space set to generate 1,500 new jobs, play areas, green spaces and the new Branston Square retail area.

In addition, St Modwen also delivered a multi-million-pound extension of Branston’s Rykneld Primary School.