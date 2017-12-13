The video will start in 8 Cancel

We may have been able to leave the woolly hats at home today but it is all set to change.

Tonight the wet roads and pavements are forecast to freeze over and may lead to travel problems once again.

Black ice may form across large swathes of the country, and the Met Office has issued a fresh alert covering much of the area, especially to the east of Burton and in south Derbyshire.

The yellow warning comes into force from 4pm today and runs until 11am tomorrow morning.

A spokesman said: "Ice will again form on some surfaces from late Wednesday afternoon, which will continue through the night and well into Thursday morning.

"In addition, wintry showers will spread from the west with some accumulations of snow, though mostly restricted to high ground.

"There will probably be icy stretches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths with some slippery surfaces likely."