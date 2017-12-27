The video will start in 8 Cancel

A prison officer from Burton has been charged with allegedly smuggling drugs into an East Staffordshire jail.

Adrian Kedzierski appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court charged with allegedly smuggling drugs into Dovegate Prison, in Marchington, as well as misconduct in a public office.

He has not yet entered pleas to the charges.

The 49-year-old was charged with allegedly bringing a synthetic cannabinoid, known as Mamba, into Dovegate Prison between October 1 and 31, 2016.

He has also been charged with misconduct which amounts to abuse of the public’s trust namely he was a prison officer between October 1, 2016 and February 22, 2017, allegedly taking prohibited articles into prison.

Kedzierski is now due to attend Stafford Crown Court on January 8 and he answers unconditional bail until that date.