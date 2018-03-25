The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 43-year-old Burton man has been jailed for thefts including a sat nav and dash cam.

Nigel Haywood, of Victoria Crescent, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court to admit stealing a dishwasher door worth £70 belonging to St Modwen Homes in Burton on October 29. He also admitted stealing a £99 sat nav from a van belonging to C Brewer and Sons in Burton on January 15.

And he admitted stealing a £100 dash cam from a van belonging to Albion Bathrooms and Kitchens, in Burton, on December 2.



He has been jailed for 12 weeks because he breached a suspended sentence. He was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £349 compensation.

Other criminals to be dealt with in court

Luke Dorman , 31, of Fairfield Crescent, Newhall.

Admitted driving a Ford in Fairfield Crescent, on October 2, otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six points.

Jessica Giles , 23, of Stoneydale Close, Newhall.

Found guilty of using a Ford in Meadow View Road, Newhall, without insurance, on September 26.

Fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £66 victim surcharge.

Licence endorsed with six points.

Jamie Hall , 28, of Elmsleigh Green, Midway.

Admitted using a Seat car in Burton Road, Swadlincote, on September 24, without an MoT test certificate and without insurance.

Fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Licence endorsed with six points.

Adrian Hollis , 39, of Elmsleigh Drive, Midway.

Admitted using a Vauxhall in Woodland Road, Swadlincote, on September 24, otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six points