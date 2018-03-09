The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton school has been recognised by one of the world’s leading brands for its dedication to using technology to improve the education of its students.

The de Ferrers Academy, in St Mary's Drive, Burton has announced that it has been accredited as an Apple Distinguished School for the next two years, running up to 2020.

The school runs a one-to-one iPad programme and uses the technology supplied by the global firm to support all students.

Being an Apple Distinguished School shows that the teachers are committed to using the products in lessons to further education.

Teachers use iPads and a number of educational apps.

Nick Holmes, the principal of the school said: "On behalf of the staff and students of the academy I am delighted.

"The selection of the de Ferrers Academy as an Apple Distinguished School highlights our success as an innovative and compelling learning environment that engages students and provides tangible evidence of academic accomplishment."

Greg Hughes, the vice principal added: "The de Ferrers Academy is now sharing best practice in what we do with learning technologies with schools and educators across the world, from Ireland and Germany to Hong Kong.

"I'm also very proud of the partnership we have with The University of Nottingham, to train the next generation of teachers to become confident users of mobile technology."

In 2017, the school was a finalist in the TES Awards for Digital Innovations of the Year for a digital author project in conjunction with student teachers at the University of Nottingham.

There are 400 Apple Distinguished Schools across the world, in 29 different countries.