The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 25-year-old man was caught stealing Christmas lights and toys over the festive period.

Marko Gazsi, of Queen Street, Burton, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court where he admitted stealing toys and Christmas lights worth £44.98 from Aldi, Burton, on December 8.

He has been fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

This was just one of the cases which has come before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court recently - here are four others.

Drug-driver

A man has admitted drug-driving. Shane Price, 24, of Carlton Street, Burton, admitted driving a Vauxhall Astra in Grange Street, Burton, on November 9, with the drug THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, in his blood, exceeding the specified limit.

He was fined £260 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for 12 months.

Drunk and disorderly

A man has admitted being drunk and disorderly. Dexter Rosenberg, 19, of Lichfield Avenue, Midway, admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place, namely High Street, Burton, on December 3.

He has been made the subject of a 12-month conditional discharge. He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Assaulting a female

A man has admitted assault. David Thorley, 38, of Dover Road, Horninglow, admitted assaulting a female in Burton on December 7.

He was ordered to abide by a 12-month restraining order. He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Drink-driver

A man has admitted drink-driving. Kevin Wilson, 47, of Craven Street, Burton, admitted driving a Renault Espace in Horninglow Road, Burton, on December 9, with 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He has been fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He has been banned from driving for 17 months.