The country could be battered by snow and sleet again, as an icy snap is set to return to the UK.

The conditions, while not as bad as last week's storm, will see temperatures drop after a much milder week, with the potential for some snowfall in the Midlands.

Forecasters predicted snow in some parts of the country today, Thursday, March 8, and the threat will still be there into the weekend, especially in northern parts of England and Scotland.

But it's not forecast for Burton and South Derbyshire.

Tonight, it will become dry with clear spells developing throughout the evening. The wind will be light and patchy frost and fog could develop with lows of -1C.

The early fog will lift in the morning tomorrow, Friday, March 9, and it will continue to be mostly dry and bright through the day with highs of 10C. Heavy rain is expected to arrive in the evening and last into Saturday morning.

Saturday and Sunday will stay unsettled with mild conditions and further outbreaks of rain, which could be heavy at times, predicted by the Met Office.

Elsewhere in the UK, the forecast is looking a little more bleak.

The cold snap is expected to hit central, eastern and southern parts of England on Thursday and wintry showers are expected to continue into Friday in Scotland.

Showers will spread northwards late on Friday, becoming heavier overnight into Saturday. And there is a risk of more snow in Scotland as the weekend approaches.

It will remain unsettled through the weekend as troughs of low pressure sweep across Britain. The changeable theme is expected to carry on through to next week with the chance of more heavy rain.

Drier and milder conditions could edge into southern and central parts of the country by the middle of next week.

Forecaster Amy Hodgson, of The Weather Channel, said: "An area of low pressure will approach the far south-west on Friday and into the weekend, being centred over the Bay of Biscay by Sunday.

"The associated fronts will track northwards across the British Isles bringing moderate to heavy rain across the south on Friday and then spreading northwards into Saturday.

"This precipitation will then fall as snow across Scotland overnight into Sunday. A secondary low is then forecast to affect the British Isles early next week bringing further rain and unsettled conditions."