A construction academy in Swadlincote has undergone a change of name in memory of an ambassador in the industry.

The Burton and South Derbyshire Construction Academy, has now been renamed the Stephen Burke Construction Academy, in Swadlincote, as it opens its doors to potential students and families, for the first time since the name change, on Saturday, May 19.

The 38,000 sq ft building, in William Nadin Way, has been home to a specialist facility for all construction courses at Burton and South Derbyshire College for several years.

It will still to be run by Burton and South Derbyshire College and is set to host a construction open day which will be an opportunity for potential students with their families, employers and suppliers to come and talk to tutors and see first-hand the college’s construction facilities.

The campus offers practical training which aims to mirror the environment of a real life workplace, with high specification equipment for construction activities such as carpentry and joinery, plumbing, electrical and brickwork, said a spokesman.

In addition to information about courses and studying at the college, attendees can also find out more about the college’s partnership with housing developer St Modwen Homes.

This which includes work experience opportunities, live briefs and a student of the year scheme where the winner receives a guaranteed interview for a sought-after apprenticeship position within the company.

Taking place between 9am and noon, the open day will be the first time the college has opened its doors to potential students since its official renaming of the campus.

The new name was selected to celebrate the college’s employer partnership with St Modwen Homes and in honour of the life of the late Stephen Burke, who was construction director at St Modwen Homes.

He was the group construction director and member of the board since 2006, and died on March 13, 2017.

Stephen was an ambassador for the construction industry and was passionate about the important role skills play in ensuring the sector is sustainable, both now and in the future.

The renaming of the campus ensures that the college builds upon Stephen’s legacy and signifies the ethos of the partnership, said a spokesman.

Geraint Davies, deputy director for construction at Burton and South Derbyshire College, said: “Our Stephen Burke Construction Academy provides students with all the practical experience, technical knowledge and employer links that will help them succeed in their careers in the construction industry.

"We are delighted to be hosting the open day to give the members of the local community the opportunity to see our facilities and find out more about the range of full and part-time courses on offer.”

Dave Smith, managing director for St Modwen Homes, said: “Stephen had been with St Modwen for more than 20 years and was a valued friend and colleague.

"The opening of the Stephen Burke Construction Academy is testament to his commitment and enthusiasm for supporting and encouraging young people into rewarding careers in the construction industry.”

To register for fast-track entry, go to www.bsdc.ac.uk/events.