Film-makers from Burton and South Derbyshire are hoping a 60-second movie about of a young woman fighting cancer could win them thousands of pounds worth of new equipment.

The one-minute film called Fight tells the story of a young cancer sufferer and her partner, with the pair seen in various locations around the area including Burton's Ferry Bridge, Albert Village Lake, Burton's Queen's Hospital and local parks.

Filmmaker Richard Miller, 37, said: "I'm from Swadlincote and another of the directors is from Burton. Keeping our films local is important to us and it makes it much easier for us logistics-wise. It's a win-win situation.

"The area lends itself to film-making because there are so many beautiful places that can create stunning shots. We had the actors at the Ferry Bridge for one of the shots and it looks fantastic."

The team filmed on Saturday, January 6, and Sunday, January 7, with production taking three days to complete. Appearing in the production were Robert Laird and Burton woman Alex Lochrie.

The film has now been entered into an international competition run by Fujinon and Cinema 5D, along with 107 other entrants.

If the team is crowned winners, it will walk away with Fujinon MK18.55mm T2.9 and MK50-135mm T2.9 lenses, while second place will go home with a Fujifilm X-T2 camera and third place will win a Fujifilm X-E3 camera.

Mr Miller says he first became interested in film-making as a child while watching his favourite TV shows.

He said: "I have been making films for around 12 years but it is something that I have always been interested in.

"I remember as a kid, I always used to tape television programmes, watch them back and try to work out how they had been created."

In order to vote for The Fight to win the competition, all fans have to do is click the 'thumbs up' icon on the YouTube video to cast their vote.

Voting is open until Sunday, January 21, and the 10 videos with the most votes will go on to a panel of judges who will decide the ultimate winner.

Mr Miller added: "It would be amazing if local people could vote for our film. We worked so hard on it and for it to be recognised by people in our community would be amazing."

In 2015, the team won the People's Choice and Best Film awards at a national competition run by Film48 for their silent film called The Guy with the Bow Tie.