Snow has hit the UK with a yellow weather warning in some parts, but it seems that Burton and South Derbyshire has narrowly missed out on the white stuff.

It comes as residents in Swadlincote have reported power cuts. Many have taken to Facebook to report that their homes are without power.

There have been reports of delays on major roads due to weather conditions and flights at Birmingham Airport have been delayed while the runway is cleared of snow.

In Burton and South Derbyshire, the Met Office has said that rain, sleet and any small flurries of snow will clear in the area this morning, making way for a dry, windy and cold day. Temperatures will be much lower with highs of 4C.

Tonight, it will be cold and windy with widespread frost. Temperatures are expected to plummet to a chilly -5C.

The wind will gradually ease as we head into tomorrow, Thursday, December 28, and it will be mainly dry with sunny spells. Maximum temperatures of 5C have been predicted.

Meanwhile, the picture hasn't been so positive elsewhere in the country.

Western Power Distribution has said that there at 13,000 homes without power across the Midlands, with homes in Worcester, Gloucester and Coventry the worst areas affected.

A number of residents in Swadlincote have complained of power cuts this morning on Facebook, and Western Power Distribution is working to restore outages in the area.