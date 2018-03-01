Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton and South Derbyshire singers are being given the chance to take to the stage with famed 70s singer Kiki Dee at a national choir camp.

Best known for her 1976 international number one duet with Elton John, Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, Dee was the first white British artist to be signed by Motown.

Following solo success with Amoureuse and I’ve Got the Music in Me, she went on to play the starring role of Mrs Johnstone in Bill Kenwright's original production of Blood Brothers.

Choir Camp 2018 is the brainchild of musician Matthew Jones and follows the success of last year's pilot with special guest Peter Straker. For recording projects, he has also brought stars such as Maggie Moone, Madeline Bell and Boy George to the Jacobean mansion of Ingestre Hall, set in 30 acres of countryside near Stafford.

Especially for the occasion, Matthew Jones is busy writing arrangements spanning pop, gospel, musical theatre and classical and said: "As far as I am concerned, there is no activity more inclusive than group singing so whether you are a complete beginner or seasoned professional, I invite you to join me in what promises to be another unforgettable experience."

The national gathering of all ages and abilities will take over Staffordshire's Ingestre Hall from March 16 to 18.

A buffet will be served before pop, gospel, musical theatre and classical performances. Conductor Matthew Jones is already busy writing six-part arrangements especially for the occasion. After some parlour games and a nightcap or two, it’ll be ‘lights out’ before waking up to a full English breakfast to set the singers up for a busy Saturday of music-making.

The singing weekend will also feature a black-tie party, ghost stories and a private tour of St Mary the Virgin, the only Christopher Wren church outside London.

More details on both residential and non-residential options are available by contacting Jenny Sloan on 0121 401 1380 or info@saintececile.co.uk

Participants must be at least 18-years-old by March 16 and tickets cost from £149.