A Burton taxi firm has thanked customers for their loyal support following the St Peter's Bridge closure - by pegging its Christmas and New Year prices.

New Street Taxis has vowed not to raise rates over the festive period as a special gesture of goodwill to regular passengers.

The Park Street firm has announced that they will be charging single fares, like any other day of the year, as people go out to celebrate Christmas and the start of 2018.

Bosses say they suffered a loss of trade over September and October, when St Peter's Bridge was closed for repair work, causing huge congestion problems for drivers and complaints from many other firms of falling revenue.

Drivers were faced with difficult journeys that would usually take 10 minutes lasting an hour, causing the taxi firm to lose out on hundreds of pounds worth of business over the course of a working week.

A spokesman for the company said: "Because of the bridge closure earlier this year, we had a really difficult time.

"We want to say thank you to our customers for supporting us through that tricky period and we're hoping that keeping cheaper rates over Christmas and New Year will be good for them."