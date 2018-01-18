The video will start in 8 Cancel

Library users are being urged to have their say on moves that could see them left to serve themselves.

Uttoxeter and Burton libraries are two of 20 across Staffordshire that may make major changes.

If they go ahead, the facilities would be open longer - but there would be spells during which they would be left unmanned.

The changes have been proposed as part of a move to save £1.3 million by Staffordshire County Council, which is in charge of libraries.

And consultation events have been arranged so bookworms can hear about the plans in detail and have their say.

Uttoxeter's event takes place at the High Street library on Monday, January 22, from 3pm to 6pm.

Burton's Riverside library will host a consultation event on Thursday, February 22, from 7pm to 9pm.

Councillor Gill Heath, Staffordshire County Council’s communities boss, said: "We have worked hard in recent years to buck the trend of closures happening in so many other places and have succeeded in keeping all Staffordshire’s 43 libraries open and part of our statutory provision.

"This consultation is about looking to the future and examining ideas already being used in other parts of the country to see how we can keep our libraries relevant to people’s changing needs."

Under the plans, users would access the buildings, which would be CCTV-monitored, with swipe cards.

Any problems or queries would be dealt with by a phone-operated help desk.

Another option on the table is to employ more volunteers, which would mean extended opening hours.

A council spokesman said: "Under the out-of-hours idea, libraries would still be staffed for a core period during the day - for example, from 10am to 5pm - but registered users could also access the building during certain periods outside those hours - for instance, from 8am to 10am and from 5pm to 8pm.

"No library would be completely self-service and the option doesn’t apply to community-managed libraries.

"The self-service system is already being used successfully in other parts of the country, including Leicestershire, Cambridgeshire and Oxfordshire."

The current opening hours for Uttoxeter Library are 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am to 4pm on Saturdays.

Burton Library opens from 9am to 6pm on Mondays, 9am to 5pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9am to 7pm on Thursdays and 8.30am to 4.30pm on Saturdays.

The public consultation lasts until April and comments can be submitted through questionnaires at libraries or by emailing connectedlibraries@staffordshire.gov.uk

Since 2014, Staffordshire County Council has shaved £1.675 million from its budget by creating 23 "community libraries", which are managed by volunteers.

The council is still responsible for their maintenance and utilities.