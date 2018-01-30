Burton and Uttoxeter residents are set to be hit with bigger council tax bills to pay for more police officers.
The news comes after Matthew Ellis, Staffordshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, said the cost of fighting crime was rising.
The Tory commissioner will ask people living in Band D properties to pay an extra £11.40 per year towards the police.
He said: "My strong instinct has always been not to raise taxes. However, crime is evolving and becoming more complex.
"The internet, technology and societal change have all affected the way harm can be inflicted on victims.
"It’s made the job of investigating, and the job of policing generally, more time-consuming and more costly.
"Despite that, Staffordshire Police has coped well and because money has been spent more effectively over recent years, neighbourhood policing numbers have remained broadly the same in Staffordshire since 2013.
"But that increasing demand and evolving criminality has meant the most local day-to-day reassurance policing in the heart of communities has suffered.
"An increase of £11.40 a year will allow Staffordshire’s chief constable to invest in critical areas of policing, provides continued investment in modern technology and crucially, a much-needed boost to policing at the most local community level by increasing officer numbers."
Mr Ellis is one of only three commissioners nationally to freeze the policing part of council tax bills for four of the five years since being elected in November 2012.
His tax hike equates to an average annual rise of 1.4 per cent since 2013.
A spokesman for Mr Ellis' office said: "Staffordshire’s new chief constable, Gareth Morgan, who was appointed by Mr Ellis six months ago, is in the midst of re-organising the force to provide extra capacity and capabilities, including more consistent and effective response policing, in addition to the extra investment in community policing."
Council tax is paid to parish, borough and county councils, as well as the police and fire service, with each setting their own rate.
People pay based on the value of their house, with properties rated from the cheapest - Band A - to the most expensive - Band H. Most people live in Band D properties.
Examples of policing costs in the last three years
- £3.5 million and rising for forensic technology inspections of devices like mobiles, tablets and PCs
- Additional investment in armed response capability for Staffordshire
- A dedicated team to tackle online child exploitation
- £100 million to be spent between 2016 and 2023 on core police IT infrastructure replacements, including mobile devices and bodycams
Pay rises part-funded by the Government and part-funded by the Police and Crime Commissioner's Office
What is council tax and how is it calculated?
Each year your local authority, typically a borough or district council, will send you a letter saying how much you owe in council tax for the year.
Council tax is made of many parts and pays for things like roads maintenance, your bins being emptied, the police and fire services and is paid by people who are over 18 and either rent or own a home.
The amount you pay is based on which band you fall into, between A and H - and this depends on the value of your home.
Value is calculated based off the size, layout and location of the property - among other factors.
Most properties will fall into Band D, typically Band H will be double the yearly bill.
For example, in Burton, the annual bill for a Band D home is £1,581.95.
Band A is the lowest fee at £1,054.63 and the highest in Band H is £3,163.90. In Castle Gresley, a Band A property is £1,108.61, Band D is £1,662.91 and Band H is £3,325.82.
Council tax can be paid off in one go, or as most people do, by direct debit instalments. Bills are over a one year period and generally run from April to April.
But it is not just your local authority which will have a say on the council tax bill, also adding their name and fees to the final figure are parish/town councils along with county councils in some areas, followed by the police and fire service.
Council tax, when gathered, will be spent on areas prioritised by elected members.
Most people over the age of 18 must pay council tax if they own or rent a home, apart from full-time students and those with severe mental impairments, among others.
Previously, councils were only allowed to increase bills by two per cent, without triggering a vote by members of the public on the increase.
However, in December 2017 Government Communities Secretary Sajid Javid said that from April 2018 they would be allowed to raise it by three per cent without the need for a vote.
Councils which are funding social care - such as Staffordshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire county councils - can also raise tax by a further three per cent.
This brings the total the bill can be increased by in one year to six per cent before a vote has to be cast by members of the public.
Here was how a council tax bill may be broken down for a Band D property in East Staffordshire, as of 2017:
This does not include additional costs from parish councils or special expense tax rates (for instance, Rolleston Parish Council charged around £30 on top of this, and a £1.14 special expense
Staffordshire County Council - £1,067.71
- added Adult Social Care costs - £20.94
East Staffordshire Borough Council - £167.30
Staffordshire Police and Crime Commissioner - £177.61
Stoke and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service - £70.33
Total = £1,503.89