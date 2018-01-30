Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton and Uttoxeter residents are set to be hit with bigger council tax bills to pay for more police officers.

The news comes after Matthew Ellis, Staffordshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, said the cost of fighting crime was rising.

The Tory commissioner will ask people living in Band D properties to pay an extra £11.40 per year towards the police.

He said: "My strong instinct has always been not to raise taxes. However, crime is evolving and becoming more complex.

"The internet, technology and societal change have all affected the way harm can be inflicted on victims.

"It’s made the job of investigating, and the job of policing generally, more time-consuming and more costly.

"Despite that, Staffordshire Police has coped well and because money has been spent more effectively over recent years, neighbourhood policing numbers have remained broadly the same in Staffordshire since 2013.

"But that increasing demand and evolving criminality has meant the most local day-to-day reassurance policing in the heart of communities has suffered.

"An increase of £11.40 a year will allow Staffordshire’s chief constable to invest in critical areas of policing, provides continued investment in modern technology and crucially, a much-needed boost to policing at the most local community level by increasing officer numbers."

Mr Ellis is one of only three commissioners nationally to freeze the policing part of council tax bills for four of the five years since being elected in November 2012.

His tax hike equates to an average annual rise of 1.4 per cent since 2013.

A spokesman for Mr Ellis' office said: "Staffordshire’s new chief constable, Gareth Morgan, who was appointed by Mr Ellis six months ago, is in the midst of re-organising the force to provide extra capacity and capabilities, including more consistent and effective response policing, in addition to the extra investment in community policing."

Council tax is paid to parish, borough and county councils, as well as the police and fire service, with each setting their own rate.

People pay based on the value of their house, with properties rated from the cheapest - Band A - to the most expensive - Band H. Most people live in Band D properties.

Examples of policing costs in the last three years

£3.5 million and rising for forensic technology inspections of devices like mobiles, tablets and PCs

Additional investment in armed response capability for Staffordshire

A dedicated team to tackle online child exploitation

£100 million to be spent between 2016 and 2023 on core police IT infrastructure replacements, including mobile devices and bodycams

Pay rises part-funded by the Government and part-funded by the Police and Crime Commissioner's Office