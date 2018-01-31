Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton and Uttoxeter taxpayers face having to fork out nearly six per cent extra to help plug a council's £12 million shortfall.

From April, Staffordshire County Council plans to increase its portion of council tax by 5.95 per cent, a rise of £67 a year for people living in Band D houses.

The hike follows years of cuts to the council's Government grants, coupled with soaring social care costs.

Mike Sutherland, cabinet member for finance, said: "While nobody likes to pay more, Staffordshire will still have one of the lowest county council taxes in the country and it simply comes to a point when we all have to do a little more to support our friends and neighbours and also pay a little more to be able to protect the most vulnerable people in Staffordshire.

"Over the coming years we will help continue to re-shape public services, encourage less demand on the public purse and will work with the Government to address long-term funding issues for both social care and for supporting children in the council’s care."

The tax rise is proposed in the council's 2018/19 budget, which, if approved, will see a record £310 million spent on supporting the elderly, people with learning disabilities and children in care.

Three per cent of the planned increase is dictated by the Government and can be spent only on social care.

A spokesman said the budget plan would allow the authority to close "a £12 million shortfall" and "balance its books."

Leader Philip Atkins said: "We have a good story to tell here in Staffordshire.

"We have low unemployment, a good children’s service and our economic programme has brought in almost £400 million of investment - with every pound from the county council being matched by £15 from the private sector or Government. Once complete, it will see the creation of over 13,000 jobs.

"We will continue to do everything we can to build on this achievement.

"However, as a local authority we cannot spend more money than we have coming in and, in order to try and close the increasing financial gap caused by increasing demand in social care over the next four years, we will all have to work together to help each other more in our communities and take steps now to live out our lives longer, healthier and more independently where we can, so the county council can focus on those who really need our help."

Council tax is paid to parish, borough and county councils, as well as the police and fire service, with each setting their own rate.

Residents pay based on the value of their house, with properties rated from the cheapest - Band A - to the most expensive - Band H. Most people live in Band D properties - and in Uttoxeter town the current annual sum is £1,657 while its equivalent in Uttoxeter rural is £1,578.

The final budget and the council’s medium term financial strategy for 2018-2023 will be presented to the council cabinet before being recommended for approval by full council on February 15.

The council's plans in the next five years: