A Burton wildlife volunteer is to help raise money for charity by taking part in the annual Charity Walk for Peace this April.

Lawrence Oates, who is also chairman of Staffordshire Wildlife Trust’s Burton local group, is asking people to sponsor him after signing up to the five-mile Charity Walk for Peace to be held in Windsor Great Park on Sunday, April 29.

For every £1 Lawrence raises, the sum will be matched by organisers up to a maximum of £2,000. The money will go directly towards the trust’s work to protect and enhance wildlife and wild places in Staffordshire.

The event, in its 29th year, is organised by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association. The local branch of the Association has been working with the Trust for the last 12 months and has helped plant 2,000 trees on the banks of the River Trent at Branston Leas.

Last year, more than 4,000 people took part in the walk and the number is expected to be even higher this year.

Lawrence said: “As a long-time supporter of Staffordshire Wildlife Trust and chairman of the local group, it was great to have the opportunity to do the sponsored Walk For Peace, raising funds for the Trust.

“I also chair One World Week Burton and have been working with the Ahmadiyya community for some years, as part of supporting social cohesion, in multi-cultural Burton.

"So supporting the Walk for Peace, and raising sponsorship for the Trust, plus the chance to walk Great Windsor Park, is a win-win, in fact I think I will sponsor myself.”

Further information about the walk, is available by visiting the website . https://charitywalkforpeace.org/

To sponsor Lawrence online readers can visit this website. www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/staffordshirewildlifetrust/walkforpeace