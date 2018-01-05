Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A female pensioner has been found guilty of racially aggravated harassment.

74-year-old Janet Tomlinson, of Shobnall Close, Burton, has been convicted of intending to cause two people harassment, alarm or distress, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour which was racially aggravated, in Burton, on June 22.

She has been made the subject of a six-month community order with a six-month curfew by at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court. She has also been ordered to abide by a restraining order until further notice and was ordered to pay £620 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Other cases delt with by the court include:

Speeding driver

Charles Dempsters, 23, of Stamford Drive, Coalville, admitted driving a Hyundai Accent on the A511 Burton Road, Midway, on April 15, while exceeding the 30 ph by driving at 40mph. He also failed to give information to the police in relation to the identification of the driver believed to have been guilty of an offence, driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence, the court heard.

He has been fined £335 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He has been banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Driving charges

A teenager has admitted a series of driving charges. Harry Marshall, 19, of Uttoxeter Road, Foston, admitted driving a Vauxhall in Civic Way, Swadlincote, on May 2, without insurance, without an MoT certificate and failing to comply with solid white line markings. He has also been found guilty of possession of nine wraps of cannabis with intent to supply in Swadlincote on May 2.

He has been banned from driving for six months due to his repeat offending. He was also made the subject of a 12-month community order and must complete 180 hours unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £705 court costs and a £117 victim surcharge.

Assaulting a man

A man has admitted assault. Craig Ramsell, 43, of The Crest, Linton, admitted assaulting a man in Park Road, Church Gresley, on August 25.

He has been fined £360 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 court costs and a £36 victim surcharge.

Criminal damage

Paul Jackson, 30, of Hawthorn Avenue, Netherseal, admitted intentionally damaging a window belonging to a woman in Netherseal, on September 10. He has also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

He has been fined £230 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Bedding shoplifter

Jessica Haywood, 23, of Richmond Street, Burton, admitted stealing bedding worth £70 from B&M Bargains in Burton, on November 15. She also admitted failing to attend court on December 4.

She has been made the subject of a 12-month conditional discharge. She was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.