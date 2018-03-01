The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Harvester restaurant is undergoing some refurbishment after proposals to turn it into a steakhouse were approved.

Now, it wants to change signs related to the steakhouse.

These latest applications have been submitted to East Staffordshire Borough Council.

Harvester Restaurant, Ninth Avenue, Burton - Display of four internally-illuminated fascia signs, one double sided internally-illuminated entrance sign, one externally-illuminated post mounted v-board, and one non-illuminated welcome sign.

Molson Coors Brewery, Station Street, Burton - Prior notification for the demolition of redundant buildings.

Pound Farm, Thorney Lanes, Newborough - Formation of a manege (an enclosed area in which horses and riders are trained) and associated fencing.

The Rise, Moores Hill, Tatenhill - Erection of a detached home with attached garage and pedestrian access.

9 Croft Close, Rolleston-on-Dove - Erection of a two storey rear extension.

Tutbury Mill, Mews Lower, High Street, Tutbury - Crown reduction in height by 30 per cent of one ash tree, one sycamore tree, one cherry tree and two hawthorn trees and removal of stumps and shoots of one cherry stump and two chestnut stumps.

Land adjoining Weaverlake Farm, Hadley Street, Yoxall - Erection of a detached home and detached garage including installation of a package treatment plant (Non-Material Amendment to P/2016/00356 relating to alterations to timber slats to perforated metal balustrade and surrounds to windows from timber to brick to match.)

96 Moor Street, Burton - Conversion from six-bed family home to form seven-room House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) and the erection of a single-storey rear extension.

104 Harper Avenue, Burton - Erection of a three-storey rear extension.

Rolleston Almshouses, Burnside, Rolleston-on-Dove - Crown reduction by 20 per cent and crown thinning by 10 per cent of two copper beech trees.