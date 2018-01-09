Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The London railway station which became known as the "Burton site" because of its deliveries of beer is celebrating its 150th anniversary year - with horsedrawn drays and celebration ale.

History is set to be brought back to life as Burton's unique brewing links with London are marked in style at the world-renowned St Pancras International in London, which first opened in 1868.

The history of St Pancras is heavily linked with Burton as Londoners wanted to get their hands on only the best pints - and such was the demand that, by the 1870s, Bass had been recognised as the largest railway customer in the world.

To mark the 150th milestone, the station will step back in time with an historic Young's brewery horse-drawn dray, delivering a special celebration ale to the station.

Organisers said that the visit of the dray and horses would provide a visual link to the station's brewing heritage, its beer barrel-based construction and its role - through the Midland Railway Company - in playing a crucial part in changing Londoners' drinking habits through access to the brewers and beer of Burton.

The dray will deliver a cask of "St Pancras IPA" - commissioned for the anniversary year - to The Betjeman Arms pub located under the station's roof. The celebrations will start at 10am tomorrow, Wednesday, January 10, outside The Betjeman Arms and visitors are invited to watch the special delivery.

HS1 Ltd, the company that owns and operates St Pancras International, will invite the station's visitors to celebrate its 150th anniversary throughout 2018 with a series of further events, exhibitions and installations.

"Celebrate St Pancras - the people, the place, the journey" will showcase themes including the construction and transformation of the station over the centuries, the people of St Pancras, the role of women in the railway industry, the impact of both World Wars, and the numerous travel destinations and trade the station has supported throughout its 150 years.

Over its lifespan, the station has been transformed after nearly being demolished, decaying and then being restored.

Events will be run throughout 2018 up until the big day on October 1.

Sir Nigel Gresley also has links with London

Engineer Sir Nigel Gresley is firmly remembered as part of South Derbyshire's history, but his links to London also stand proud for all to see.

In 1911, Netherseal's Sir Nigel became a locomotive engineer of the Great Northern Railway, in Doncaster, and his office moved to King's Cross Station when he became a chief mechanical engineer of the London and North Eastern Railway upon its formation in 1923, and he held the post until his death.

Among the famous steam locomotives Sir Nigel designed were the Flying Scotsman and the Mallard. His English Heritage blue plaque was originally unveiled in September 1997 on the western outside wall of the station. It was covered in 2004 and eventually removed in 2009 as part of the reconstruction of King's Cross station.

However, it is now back at King's Cross, standing proud for all to see on the wall of Platform 8. This platform was chosen because it retains its historic appearance and still marks the set of offices – the 'western range' – in which Gresley worked.