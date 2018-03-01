The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Morrisons in Burton is set for a retail boost with the installation of a new Timpson's outlet. The scheme is among the latest planning applications submitted to East Staffordshire Borough Council.

Morrisons, Wellington Road, Burton Installation of new Timpson's retail pod.

Land off Woodlands Rise, Draycott in the Clay - Erection of eight homes, comprising of three pairs of semi-detached homes and two detached homes and the erection of associated garages, including the formation of a vehicular access.

82 Harehedge Lane, Burton - Erection of a two-storey side extension and part two storey and single-storey rear extension and erection of a front porch including raising of eaves and ridge height.

73 Redwood Drive, Stapenhill - Erection of a single-storey rear extension.

Proposed barn conversion Mayfield Farm, Hanbury Road, Anslow Gate prior approval for the conversion of agricultural building to form home.

1 Beacon Road, Rolleston On Dove - Removal of large branch from one ash tree.

Clematis Cottage, Lichfield Road, Bromley Hurst, Abbots Bromley - Remodelling of existing home to include raising of ridge height, two-storey side and rear extensions with roof terrace, single-storey side extension, two-storey gable to front, detached double garage with studio above and relocation of site entrance.

Barkley House Farm, Pinfold Lane, Bromley Hurst, Abbots Bromley - Erection of a replacement home.

Bonthorne Field, Dogshead Lane, Barton under Needwood - Erection of an agricultural implement store.

Adjacent to 6 Gleneagles Drive Stretton - Change of use of open space land to form part of domestic garden.

129 Station Street, Burton - Felling of one cypress tree.