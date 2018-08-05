Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bus driver who travels around Uttoxeter and Derby has revealed the unusual side of life 'on the buses' - including pheasants hurtling through the windscreen and finding an abandoned baby.

Chris Gulliver, 39, has been driving Trent Barton buses for the last five years and says he has "learnt to expect the unexpected."

The bus driver told the Derby Telegraph: "Being a bus driver is what I have wanted to do ever since I was a kid.

"For me it is about the people and the customers that use the service every day.

"You have bad days as we all do and when you get people causing trouble, it is hard, but then you see your regulars who come on and give you a smile and tell you a story about what they have been up to and that's when you realise why you are in this job.

"You get to know your passengers and they get to know you and for me this is what makes it so special. It is about being part of that community of looking out for each other. I can't imagine not driving the buses."

Chris, originally from Nottingham, now lives in Ashbourne and is in charge of Trent Barton's "Swift" which drives between Uttoxeter and Derby city centre, and the towns and villages in between.

He said: "If you think of it, we've seen it. You have to expect the unexpected when you are on here.

"I have had a pheasant smash straight through the windscreen before, which was just crazy and it is amazing to see what people leave behind on the bus.

"We have had mobile phones, other technology, purses, wallets, cookery and some poor kids have even left their homework on the bus.

"You also get the negative side of things and you have beer bottles and even drugs that have been left on the seats and the floor.

"It is horrible to see, but it is just one of those things.

"It wasn't on one of my routes, but we also had a driver that found a baby. We couldn't believe it when the news came through, I can't imagine why anyone would do such a thing and dump a child on a bus."

While he says his regular passengers are what makes his job so enjoyable, Chris also has to deal with more unruly customers.

He has the tough job of spotting the signs early and nipping them in the bud before things get out of hand.

He said: "I have a background in security, so I can quickly spot when people look like they are going to cause trouble. You just have to stop the bus, calm the situation down and take control.

"Sometimes people have had too much to drink and can start flashing. It is not nice, especially with kids on the bus, so you have to get them off as soon as you can.

"The bus horn is always a great weapon and when you start pressing that, it soon quietens everybody down.

"Only once have I had to get the police out. It was May Day bank holiday a few years ago.

"The weather was hot and I literally had a bus fight. The whole lot were going at it. I got out, I shut the doors and called the police, which was the correct thing to do.

"The best 10 days though come at Christmas time as I always dress up as Santa and this brings so many happy smiles and laughter to people's faces.

"It shares that Christmas and community spirit and it is the only time of the year where you can guarantee people will not shout at you.

"Let's face it, no one wants to have a go at Santa!"

The bus driver has now been handed the customer choice award at Trent Barton's Really Good Service Awards.

As Chris made his way through Derby bus station, hundreds of hellos echoed through the hall as his adoring fans exchanged pleasantries with him, asking him when he would be back on their route and how he had been.

He said: "I couldn't believe it when I was presented with the award, I was so happy for ages and I want to thank all my passengers as they are what the job is all about.

"To me it is about the people you meet. I help the old dears get to their homes. I check on them to make sure they are okay.

"With the kids, in some ways, you get to see them grow up as they use the bus all the time.

"It is a privilege to be a bus driver and I wouldn't change it for the world."