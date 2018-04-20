Motorists are being diverted from a busy stretch of the A50 in Uttoxeter as highways chiefs perform emergency repairs to the road surface.
Police say "road now open"
The road re-opened at just before 3.30pm, according to Staffordshire Police.
Here's what the police are saying
A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: “We assisted with the temporary closure from 2:50pm from McDonald’s to the Shell Garage on the westbound carriageway.
“We supported Highways England with the road closure and assisted traffic management while they repaired two dangerous potholes.”
Closed due to emergency repairs
Traffic update service Inrix is reporting that the A50 Westbound between the Little Chef roundabout and Shell Garage is closed due to emergency repairs.
It says Highways teams are performing emergency repairs on potholes. The police have closed the carriageway for safety reasons.
Traffic builds along the A50 in Uttoxeter
The red line indicates where traffic is heaviest.