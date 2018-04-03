The video will start in 8 Cancel

Motorists have been at a virtual standstill for almost an hour on a busy stretch of the A50 in Uttoxeter.

Heavy congestion is currently blighting the A50 between the Doveridge turn-off and the Little Chef (B5030) roundabout.

The traffic was confirmed in these images sent in by reader Eamonn Murray and on traffic update system Inrix today, April 4.

(Image: Eamonn Murray)

However, it is not known what has caused the traffic to slow down so dramatically.

We contacted officers from Derbyshire Police and Staffordshire Police, but neither said any accidents had been reported to them anywhere on the stretch.

The traffic is queuing between the two roundabouts on the westbound carriageway, according to Inrix.

Motorists are being advised to find alternative routes if possible in order to avoid the congestion.