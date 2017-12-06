Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The question of what to buy your children's teachers for Christmas has long taxed parents.

Mumsnet is buzzing with views on what kind of gifts are suitable. Now teachers themselves are making their views known.

The original Mumsnet poster wrote : "I have two primary school age daughters and I am all out of ideas! Without help their teachers will end up with wine (AGAIN).

"Am I being unreasonable to ask for your suggestions please?"

Some were quick to question the problem with offering teachers an alcoholic Christmas gift. TheOriginalNNB wrote: "What’s wrong with wine?"

And suggested gifting alternatives including chocolate, biscuits or a card.

"Another vote for wine. From a long serving teacher," wrote one user under the screen name

Macaroni46, quickly followed by Ilikesweetpeas, who added: "Wine is good! Teacher speaking."

One teacher, BringOnTheScience, wrote: "Please... no mugs. We have dozens."

And user Fortyfourfeasts, who appears to be a teacher, wrote: "Wine. Stationery. Chocolate. Please don't feel you should though, a heartfelt note is genuinely worth more than any gift."

Inspired by this debate, we've found seven Christmas gift suggestions for your children's teacher

Personalised Christmas Bauble Gift For Teachers

We loved this suggestion from Mumsnet user Billybagpuss, who wrote: "Christmas decoration for the tree. I have received a few over the years and treasure them all, it always brings a smile every year when they come out again, especially for students who have long grown up and moved on."

(Image: notonthehighstreet.com)

This bauble, costing £12.45 from Not On The High Street , allows customers to personalise the message, and is a gift which can be re-used time and again.

Classroom supplies

(Image: Amazon)

One teacher, under the screen name BringOnTheScience, suggested gifting stationary supplies for the classroom.

If you're looking to spend a little more, you could pick up this class set of 24 Pritt Stick glue sticks from Amazon for £30.12. Or a BIC set of 144 colouring pencils for £22.99.

Candles with a conscience

(Image: L'Occitane)

We LOVE this idea. One user found these L'Occitane candles , which, besides being gorgeous, will see 100% of profits go to three charities which work to provide education for girls around the world.

A description of the £9 candles on the L'Occitane website reads: "The fragrance of the candle has a wonderful floral bouquet opening with notes of freesia and red berries, blooming in a heart of lily of the valley, rose and jasmine, delicately mixed with warm notes of amber and rosewood."

Staff room goodies

If there are a number of staff you want to thank, why not put together a hamper of goodies to be shared out in the staff room?

JustKeepOnSmiling suggests a nice Christmas bag filled with Schloer , instant hot chocolate powder , flavoured coffee , a nice biscuit selection , some nuts, crisps and assorted nibbles .

Stationary

(Image: Amazon)

It's always going to be used, so a functional Christmas present could be the way to go if you don't know the teacher very well. They're also a little cheaper than some of alternatives.

These Staedtler bullet tip board markers could come in handy at £6.97 for a pack of six, and this cute cat Post-In Note dispenser , £8.12, comes complete with 90 sticky notes pre-loaded. There's also an apple-shaped version available on Amazon for £8.99.

A caffeine hit

(Image: Debenhams)

This Debenhams travel mug , £10, comes complete with a pack of rich roast coffee, and will come in handy to avoid spillages in a busy classroom.

Gift vouchers

If you're looking to go down the gift voucher route, why not consider taking a leaf out of Martin Lewis's book? He recommends using online marketplace Zeek.

Sellers at Zeek can flog unwanted gift cards at a discount of up to 25% off. Money Saving Expert advises that, as gift cards count as cash, you can usually combine them with sales or codes for effectively a double discount.